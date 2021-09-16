Here's how many weather, rain records Delhi has broken in last 1 year

Having already received a copious amount of rain this month, Delhi is expected to receive another spell of heavy rainfall on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

An orange alert has been issued for the city. Heavy rain is expected at isolated places.

An orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply.

The past year has seen a lot of records being broken in Delhi, for which the experts point towards climate change and global warming.

Here's a list of all the records in past one year as compiled by Hindustan Times:

October 2020: With 17.2 degrees Celsius, lowest average minimum temperature in 58 years

November 2020: With 10.2 degrees Celsius, lowest average minimum temperature in 71 years

December 2020: Highest number of cold wave days (8) in 55 years

January 2021: With 56.6mm, highest rainfall recorded in 21 years

February 2021: The month recorded an average temperature of 27.9 degrees Celsius, making February the second warmest month in 120 years

March 2021: With mean maximum temperature reaching 40.1 degrees Celsius, it was the hottest March day in 76 years

April 2021

Lowest minimum temperature in 12 years (11.7 degrees Celsius) recorded on April 4

It was also the month when highest single-day rainfall ever was recorded in Delhi

May 2021

Lowest maximum temperature (23.8 degrees Celsius) recorded since 1951

With 144.8mm, highest rainfall recorded for the month in 13 years

June 2021: Lowest ever minimum temperature (17.9 degrees Ceksius) recorded on June 1

July 2021

Delhi saw the the onset of monsoon on July 13 - the most delayed in 19 years

Highest maximum temperature (of 43.1 degrees Celsius) recorded in July since 2012

The national capital recorded 507.1mm of rainfall, the highest monthly rainfall in the last 18 years

August 2021

The longest break monsoon phase of 10 days

With 138.8mm highest single-day rainfall for the month in last 14 years, and ninth highest single-day rainfall since 1961

September 2021: With 390mm rainfall, this is the second wettest September in 121 years

Other records

1146.4mm: Highest seasonal rainfall in the last 46 years

7 days: Highest number of heavy rain days ever