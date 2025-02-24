School Assembly News Headlines February 24, 2025: Virat Kohli's ton versus Pakistan and other news

Here is everything you need to be informed on, from business trends and sports events to national and international developments. The top headlines for February 24, 2025 are as follows: News Headlines for School assembly news for February 24, 2025(PTI)

National

*Maha Kumbh: 13 FIRs against 140 social media handles for ‘misleading content’

*Amid talks with Centre, farmers outfit Kisan Mazdoor Morcha to call off Feb 25 ‘Delhi Chalo’ march

*Telangana tunnel collapse: Minister says chances of survival of workers bleak; water, silt impede rescue operation

*Odisha asks KIIT authorities to initiate action against 'unruly' employees

*Chhattisgarh village votes for 1st time since independence during panchayat polls

*Mehbooba joins PDP’s alcohol ban campaign; NC reminds party of ‘their days in power’

*‘Just TVs breaking’: Delhi Police celebrate India's Champions Trophy win with a cheeky dig at Pakistan

International

*Pope Francis facing kidney issues amid double pneumonia treatment: Vatican

*Germany Election: Chancellor Scholz's SPD concedes defeat

*Why was American Airlines' New York-New Delhi flight abruptly diverted to Rome?

*Trump administration is firing 2,000 USAID workers and putting thousands of others on leave

*British PM Starmer says there can be no Ukraine talks without Ukraine's participation

*Democratic governors balance whether to fight or pacify after Trump threatens one of their own

*US federal agencies resist Musk's job justification demand

*Israel ready to resume Gaza war, PM warns after truce delay

Business

*Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says biggest oversight was failing to anticipate the dominance of search

Budget 2025-26 paves path for India’s 2047 vision: BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi

*Himachal’s six entry tax barriers to get FASTag facility in first phase

*Bank of Maharashtra slashes retail loan interest rate by 25 bps: Home and car loans to get cheaper

*Only 17 listed companies have grown every year for the last 10 years, First Global's Devina Mehra says

Sports

*India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025: Kohli seals win and century in style, IND romp home against PAK

*Rohit Sharma hilariously dares Virat Kohli to hit a six with century on the line and India just two runs from win vs PAK

*Shaheen Afridi called 'loser' for 'deliberately bowling wides' to deny Virat Kohli century: 'Worst-ever sportsmanship'

*Borthwick defiant after uninspired England edge Scotland

*Mohun Bagan SG ride Petratos goal, defend ISL title

*Shalulile's 55-second goal helps leaders Sundowns win

Entertainment

*Chhaava box office collection day 10: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna film has stellar 2nd weekend; mints ₹326 crore

*Aamir Khan says he felt sad about box office failure of son Junaid Khan's Loveyapa

*Kylie Jenner wants to ‘hang on to’ Timothee Chalamet 'for life' and hopes to expand their family, claims report

*Anushka Sharma is all hearts for Virat Kohli's match-winning hundred in India vs Pakistan match