School boy run over by cab inside Greater Noida society; CCTV captures shocking moment

A school boy was run over by a cab in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida after he lost balance and fell on the ground on Wednesday. The incident took place inside the Ajnara Homes residential society. The child has been admitted to a hospital and further investigation into the matter is underway.(X)

The CCTV footage shows the child running toward the society’s school gate alongside a girl, identified as his sister in reports. As they near the entrance, the boy suddenly loses his footing and falls to the ground. Moments later, a cab approaches from behind and its front wheel runs over the child, leaving him injured on the road.

The child has been admitted to a hospital and further investigation into the matter is underway, according to a Times of India report.

In a separate news, a 86-year-old woman was killed in a tragic accident when she was run over by a PRTC bus on the Zirakpur–Patiala road near Lucky Dhaba. The incident occurred around 2:15 pm, shortly after the woman had alighted from the same bus.

Eyewitnesses, cited in an earlier HT report, said the bus was being driven recklessly at high speed. The elderly woman, who was crossing the road, was allegedly hit by the vehicle. Witnesses claimed the driver then moved the bus back and forth, causing fatal injuries. The impact was so severe that parts of her body were scattered on the road.

The woman’s 56-year-old son told police she had just left the bus and was about to board another to Dera Bassi when the accident occurred. The bus, with registration number PB65P4148, was traced soon after the incident, and the driver has been identified.

An FIR has been registered, and police have said strict action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.