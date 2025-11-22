Bengaluru ATM heist: Police officer, cash van in-charge held as cops crack case; seize 5.7 crore

Three persons were arrested in connection with the ₹7.11 crore daylight robbery from an ATM cash refill van, police commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said Saturday. Three people have been arrested in connection with the ATM cash van robbery.(PTI)

Among the three arrested were a police constable from the Govindarajanagar police station, a former CMS employee and the in-charge of the cash refill vehicle, Singh said, according to PTI news agency.

Apart from the arrests, ₹5.76 crore of the looted money has also been recovered, the commissioner said.

Investigators had on Friday achieved a major breakthrough in the case after uncovering clues indicating towards a possible insider link, following which they detained a police officer and one other person.

The constable and a former employee of CMS Info System Limited, the company accountable for managing the cash refill vans, were detained for questioning, according to a Times Now report.

The ex-employee had recently tendered his resignation from CMS, and had developed close ties with the accused constable, according to investigators.

One of the major clues was the mobile tower data from the robbery location. On analysis of the active mobile numbers in the area, the police discovered that the constable and the former CMS employee had called each other several times during the heist.

Further probe into the call detail records of the two showed consistent communication between both accused in the days leading up to the crime. Another crucial lead was the getaway vehicle used by the accused, which was found abandoned near Tirupati in Chittoor district.