School reopening update: Karnataka to reopen schools for classes 9-10. Here’s what other states are doing

Several states have allowed schools to reopen as cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases are dropping across the country. School authorities have been asked to maintain strict adherence to the protocol mandated by the government against Covid-19. This includes the mandatory wearing of face masks and social distancing. Some states, including Rajasthan and Bihar, have also made it mandatory for all teachers and school staff to be vaccinated with at least one dose of the jab.

Schools in Karnataka are set to reopen from Monday following the announcement by chief minister Basavaraj S Bommai regarding the resumption of classes 9, 10 and pre-university course (PUC). Schools in Uttar Pradesh were also set to reopen on Monday but have now been deferred due to the death of former chief minister Kalyan Singh. The state is observing a public holiday under the three-day mourning period in a mark of respect for the departed leader. The UP government announced the reopening of schools with 50 per cent attendance for intermediate students.





Schools in Haryana, Uttarakhand, Puducherry, Punjab, Lakshadweep, Nagaland and Chhattisgarh reopened in the first week of August. Andhra Pradesh also resumed classes on August 16. Bihar also resumed classes for 1-8 in the same week with 50 per cent capacity.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra is still in two minds on the decision to reopen schools. On August 17, the state government announced the reopening of schools for classes 5 to 7. However, it later revoked the announcement after its Covid task force advised against it.

Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan are expected to begin physical classes for students from classes 9 to 12 with a 50 per cent capacity from September 1.

In Delhi, students of classes 10, 11 and 12 have been allowed to visit schools for admission and board-exam related activities only. A Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA) committee will submit a report on the strategy for reopening schools, colleges and educational institutions to the chief minister and Lieutenant Governor on August 25. The government will take a call on whether physical classes will be allowed to resume based on the suggestions of the panel.

In Gujarat, the government is yet to announce offline studies for Classes 6 to 8 and it has already opened physical classes for 9 to 12 students last month.