Schools, colleges to remain closed in Chennai tomorrow amid heavy rainfall

All schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu's Chennai district will remain closed on Friday due to heavy rainfall, the state government said on Thursday. Several regions remained inundated in Chennai owing to rain caused by Cyclone Michaung. The city also witnessed six rain-related deaths on Wednesday, officials said.

The heavy rains and flooding caused by the storm brought Chennai to a halt, (PTI)

Chennai district has been facing power cuts due to the rain. As many as 15 trains were also cancelled by Southern Railways on Thursday amid heavy rainfall and water logging in the district.

Meanwhile, the authorities informed that the suburban trains in Chennai Central including trains from Arakkonam, Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu, and Chintadripet -Velachery (MRTS) sections would run as per their scheduled timings.

Cyclone Michaung turns into severe cyclonic storm, causes incessant rain in Chennai

Defence minister Rajnath Singh conducted an aerial survey of the waterlogged areas in Tamil Nadu on Thursday and held discussions with chief minister MK Stalin to assess the damage. Speaking after the conclusion of the survey the defence minister said, "I took an aerial survey followed by a one-to-one meeting with the Chief Minister and a review meeting with the concerned officials. Together, we are putting up an effective response to the situation here and hopefully, we will improve it further."

The central government on Thursday approved the first urban flood mitigation project of ₹561.29 crore for 'Integrated Urban Flood Management' activities for the Chennai Basin project.

It also released an early disbursement of the second installment of the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) to Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. An amount of ₹493.60 crore was allocated to Andhra Pradesh, while ₹450 crore was provided to Tamil Nadu, acknowledging the impact of the cyclonic storm Michaung on both states.

With inputs from agencies