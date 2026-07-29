Schools shut, traffic disrupted: Farmers march to Bhopal demanding 100% moong procurement at MSP, other key demands

Wielding the national flag and shouting 'Jawan, Jai Kisan' slogans, protesting farmers reached Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Tuesday morning and launched a protest that continued overnight, disrupting traffic on Narmadapuram Road and causing massive traffic jams. Visuals also showed clashes between protesters and police, with farmers seen climbing onto buses and breaking through barricades.

Farmers climb atop a bus as they stage a protest to press for various demands, including 100 per cent moong procurement at MSP, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

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Tractor-trolleys carrying water and food accompanied the protesters. One protester told news agency PTI that the tractor-trolleys contained five days' worth of food and water, and that they would not return until their demands were met.

What are the farmers demanding?

The farmers' key demands include 100 per cent procurement of moong at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), resolution of issues with the e-token system, and the timely and adequate availability of fertilisers.

On Tuesday, a heavy police force was deployed after hundreds of farmers announced they would lay siege to the Chief Minister's residence. They were stopped before the Veer Savarkar Bridge on Hoshangabad Road.

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Govt talks with farmers

{{^usCountry}} Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana met representatives of the protesting farmers at his office in Bhopal on Tuesday night and listened to their concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana met representatives of the protesting farmers at his office in Bhopal on Tuesday night and listened to their concerns. {{/usCountry}}

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In a statement issued late Tuesday night, Kansana said productive discussions were held on the farmers' key demands, particularly those related to the procurement of moong, and assured that the farmers' interests would be fully protected.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to farmers' welfare, Kansana said he had instructed officials to prioritise resolving their concerns and take the necessary steps on issues, including moong procurement.

He also appealed to the farmers to maintain peace and resolve the issues through dialogue, emphasising that the government and farmers are partners.

"The government's objective is to ensure farmers receive fair prices for their produce and are protected from any inconvenience," the minister added, according to PTI.

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Following the discussions, Kansana wrote to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, requesting an increase in the summer moong procurement target.

In the letter, he said that to ensure farmers receive better prices and remain interested in pulse cultivation in the future, it is necessary to extend the maximum benefit of the MSP to them, which would not be possible under the procurement target fixed by the central government.

Despite the assurances, a large number of farmers remained on the streets overnight to press their demands.

Committee formed

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said a committee comprising ministers had been formed to hold talks with the agitating farmers over their demands, and expressed confidence that a solution would be found.

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He added that dialogue with the protesting farmers will also be held today.

"Farmers' Welfare Year is being celebrated throughout Madhya Pradesh. A committee has been formed to communicate with them. Yesterday, we sent our Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana to hold talks with them. Even today, Kansana and ministers Krishna Gaur, Vishwas Sarang and Rakesh Singh, along with officials, will hold a dialogue with the farmers," Yadav said, according to PTI.

Police advised commuters to take alternate routes, while the government declared a holiday for schools in nearby areas.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Aditya Raj Singh said on Wednesday that security had been stepped up in view of the protest.

“Adequate police force has been deployed to maintain law and order. Barricades have been erected to ensure smooth vehicular movement, and traffic diversions are in effect. Discussions are ongoing at senior levels. Action will be taken as per the issued instructions," PTI reported.

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(With PTI inputs)