ScienceDirect AI: Elsevier launches generative AI tool for researchers

Dutch publishing company, Elsevier, that specialises in medical and scientific content— on Wednesday launched ScienceDirect AI, a generative AI tool for researchers, the company announced, adding that it will enable researchers to instantly extract, summarize, and compare trusted insights from millions of full-text articles and book chapters on ScienceDirect. ScienceDirect AI surfaces insights from the world’s largest corpus of peer-reviewed full-text articles and book chapters. (Representative file photo)

ScienceDirect is world’s largest platform for peer-reviewed research.

According to the company, researchers grapple with an ever-growing and overwhelming volume of information and need to quickly get accurate insights they can rely on.

“Studies show that they spend 25%-35% of their time sifting through literature. ScienceDirect AI helps address this challenge by drawing on the broadest and deepest content set of millions of peer-reviewed full-text research articles and book chapters to generate instant accurate summaries and highlight key findings, while providing references to support reproducibility and integrity of research,” it said.

Broadest and deepest verified content set with power of generative AI: ScienceDirect AI surfaces insights from the world’s largest corpus of peer-reviewed full-text articles and book chapters.

To ensure reliable insights that can be replicated, ScienceDirect AI provides clear links to sources of information and claims, including exact passages within research articles, offering the option to explore further. It is purposefully built to ensure accuracy and reduce the risk of hallucinations and biases. Users can transparently see how the tool reaches answers.

“Over 30,000 researchers and librarians from 70 universities and R&D intensive corporations globally helped test and develop ScienceDirect AI. Building on the feedback received, the tool can save 50% of time spent on literature research and help to enhance their research,” read the company statement.

ScienceDirect AI includes the following features: Ask ScienceDirect AI – search and summaries of full-text articles and book chapters; reading assistant— chat with a document in ScienceDirect; and compare experiments – experiment summary table.

Users can search and get answers from within the full text of 14 million articles and book chapters, using their own words to describe what they need and why.

ScienceDirect AI will search across the millions of documents in its index to provide a summary response with references, source snippets for each reference and short related insights summaries, while linking back to the original document.

The conversational feature answers questions about the content of a specific full-text article or book chapter and allows researchers to ask further questions of the document. Users can click on references within the summaries to jump to locations in the article where the answer comes from, it also suggests research questions.

Comparing and synthesizing literature can be very time consuming. ScienceDirect AI’s unique compare experiments tool takes a set of articles and creates a table breaking down each experiment within them, drawing out the key aspects of each including goals, methods, results.

“Feedback from users worldwide suggests ScienceDirect AI could be a game changer for researchers who are grappling with information overload and want to get accurate insights they can rely on, fast. ScienceDirect is the platform of choice globally for millions of researchers, so this new generative AI tool will seamlessly integrate into their current ways of working, enabling them to dedicate more time to research and achieve results. We are committed to working with researchers to continually develop innovative solutions to help them advance science and human progress,” said Judy Verses, Elsevier president, Academic and Government Markets.