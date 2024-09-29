AI's strategic impact in India

In an era characterised by rapid technological advancements, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across various sectors offers both exciting opportunities and unforeseen challenges. Particularly in the field of research, AI has emerged as a pivotal force, poised to improve researcher productivity and outcomes. Globally, AI is continuously redefining the possibilities in every space. From automating mundane tasks to facilitating complex data analysis, AI's influence spans across industries, enhancing efficiency and reshaping operational frameworks. According to a Gartner report, by 2024, AI augmentation is projected to generate $3.7 trillion in business value and save 8.1 billion hours of worker productivity worldwide. This statistic underscores the profound impact AI can have on research productivity. AI (FILE)

At this inflection point in the global AI revolution, India stands out with its vast pool of talented researchers, the burgeoning tech industry, and proactive government initiatives, all of which position it to capitalise significantly on AI advancements. The commitment of the country to technological progression is evident through initiatives like AIRAWAT and the National AI Strategy, which are designed to foster a robust AI ecosystem. These efforts are a testament to India's potential to lead in AI-driven research.

AI research assistants represent a game-changing resource in the Indian research landscape, significantly enhancing the efficiency of research workflows. These AI tools assist Indian researchers in managing literature reviews, citation tracking, and intricate data analyses. Remarkably, 72% of productivity gains in R&D settings are attributed to these AI assistants, according to Accenture. AI tools are invaluable across various stages of the research process. They can help accelerate understanding of new research topics, provide deeper research insights, identify relevant research and experts in a particular field, support peer reviews, refine scholarly writing, and help discover pertinent published research, demonstrating their broad utility. Notably, 22% of Indian researchers already utilise AI tools to aid their work, a figure expected to grow as familiarity and trust in AI technology increase.

The support of the Indian government and various institutions for AI research and development is unwavering. Initiatives like India AI among others provide a strong foundation for enhancing research productivity through AI. In fact, according to Elsevier’s Insights 2024: AI Attitudes report, 67% of Indian researchers not currently using AI anticipate adopting such tools within the next 2-5 years, highlighting the expected growth in this sector.

However, the journey towards widespread AI integration is not devoid of obstacles. Trust issues, ethical concerns, and the potential for misinformation are significant barriers. A striking 94% of Indian researchers worry about the misuse of AI in spreading misinformation, and many fear that AI could lead to critical errors or diminish critical thinking skills. Trust is central to overcoming these hurdles; 71% of researchers expect AI tools to rely on high-quality, trusted sources.

The initiatives by the Indian government and the vibrant AI ecosystem underscore the nation's commitment to becoming a leader in AI-driven research. Yet, achieving this requires addressing the challenges head-on, particularly those involving trust and ethical considerations. By fostering a culture of responsible AI usage that includes the real-world impact of AI on people, preventing the creation or reinforcement of unfair bias, creating accountability through human oversight, respecting privacy and champion robust data governance, as well as maintaining continuous dialogue on AI ethics, India can navigate these challenges. The path forward involves collaboration, continuous learning, dynamic policy structure, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. By embracing AI and focusing on establishing a trust-based, ethical framework, India can lead the way in creating a sustainable and highly productive research environment.

This article is authored by Sandeep Sancheti, vice president, research relations & academic affairs, Elsevier, India.