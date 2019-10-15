Scindia arranges jobs, homes for kin of kids beaten to death

india

New Delhi: Days after two Dalit boys were brutally killed in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhavkhedi village for defecating in the open, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has arranged houses and jobs for both the families and also made necessary arrangements for the schooling of children.

“I went and met the family of the two children who were brutally murdered in Bhavkhedi village in Shivpuri. I immediately arranged for two houses for them in the city, a job for both families and arrangements for the [other] children’s schooling and ensured personally that they shift into their new homes today; I went and handed over the possession myself,” Scindia told HT.

Leaders close to Scindia underlined that he took it upon himself to relocate the victim families as they were facing considerable trouble to stay in their village. “ Scindia personally settled them in the city and handed over keys of their new homes. He also made arrangements for two permanent houses for which he spent his personal funds. The children of the two families were admitted in the nearby school done and permanent government jobs for both families were arranged,” they added.

“I am happy that I completed the work within 15 hours,” Scindia said.

Later, Scindia also pointed out that case charge sheet, which was pending for as many as 18 days, was filed on Monday. “I condemn this dastardly act. I have written to the chief minister to give monetary relief of Rs 50 lakh and 10 bighas of land on lease each to the families,” Scindia added.

On September 25, when two Dalit children were allegedly defecating along a village road, two men beat them up with sticks. Both the children died because of the merciless beating. The culprits were later arrested. The families later said in media interviews that they are too scared to live in the village as they were under constant threat from the family of the accused.

