‘Scriptures, weapons’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta suggests ‘only way’ to protect society

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday that the Brahmin community ignites “the flame of knowledge” in society and also said that society and the country can “only be protected through scriptures and weapons”. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta also stated that the Brahmins have always “worked for the benefit of the society” by propagating religion.(X/ @gupta_rekha)

According to Gupta, every government should work for the welfare of the Brahmin community.

"If anyone is igniting the flame of knowledge in society, it is our Brahmin community. They worship not only scriptures but also weapons. Only through weapons and scriptures can we protect society and the country today," the Delhi CM said while addressing the All India Brahmin Conference organised by Shri Brahmin Sabha in Delhi's Pitampura.

She also stated that the Brahmins have always “worked for the benefit of the society” by propagating religion.

"By igniting the flame of knowledge, propagating religion, and fostering a spirit of goodwill, the Brahmin community has always worked for the benefit of society. No matter which government is in power, it should work for the welfare of the Brahmin community to take them forward," she said.

Rekha Gupta’s ‘huge backlog’ quip at her predecessors

CM Rekha Gupta targeted the previous Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments in Delhi, saying that Delhi has been “moving at a slow pace for the last 27 years”.

"Please continue to offer your suggestions on how we can further our cause in Delhi, as there is a huge backlog. For 27 years, Delhi has been moving at a slow pace. Now is the time to shift gears and accelerate the process because it seems that the states around us have surpassed us. If we all work together in the interest of Delhi and its people, then Delhi will surely be established as a Viksit Delhi," she said.

It is worth noting that Gupta chose the period of the last 27 years as the BJP remained out of power in the national capital for that precise period before coming back to power earlier this year.

The chief minister also said that her government aims to provide equal opportunities to each community and to honour their contribution to society.

"Only a united society can achieve true progress," she said.