Scuffle between Jharkhand Congress workers, police outside Raj Bhawan

A scuffle broke out between Congress workers and police personnel after several party workers led by their senior leaders pulled down barricades and reached Raj Bhawan gates in Ranchi as part of their protest march from the party headquarters against price rise and inflation on Friday.

Since the Congress workers did not have permission to protest near Raj Bhawan, several party workers led by party president Rajesh Thakur, legislature party leader and rural development minister Alamgir Alam, health minister Banna Gupta, legislators and other members were detained by the police and taken to Morhabadi stadium in buses.

“The Congress workers had permission only to march till Zakir Hussain Park. But they pulled down the barricades and reached Raj Bhawan gates. A magistrate was deployed along with proper security arrangements. Appropriate action will be taken against them after inquiry,” said Deepak Dubey, sub divisional magistrate, Ranchi.

The Congress workers who had started marching from the party office were stopped by the police at the barricades near Zakir Hussain Park, around 200 metres from Raj Bhawan main gate. Soon after the party workers led by legislator Deepika Pandey Singh and Ranchi district president Sanjay Pandey pulled down the barricades and ran towards the Raj Bhawan gates, forcing the police to back off.

However, within minutes police personnel tried to push the workers from outside the main gate, leading to a scuffle between the protesters and police. The police managed to remove the protesters from the gate and they were later taken to Morhabadi stadium.

“The protest was organised today just to give an ultimatum to the Centre through the Governor that they need to understand the sentiments of the people who are angry with the spiralling price rise. We will fight from the street to Parliament. Not only the Congress but people in general will start hitting the streets soon,” said Jharkhand Congress president Rakesh Thakur.