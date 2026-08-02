Watch: Scuffle erupts after ‘slipper thrown’ at Pappu Yadav, MP claims ‘plot to kill’ him

A scuffle broke out during Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav's press conference in Delhi, in the aftermath of several police complaints against him for a protest skit inside the Parliament premises.

Pappu Yadav alleged that it was an attempt “to kill” him, claiming a bounty had been announced against him. (ANI Video Grab)

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In a video of the incident released by PTI news agency, Yadav is seen answering media questions outside his residence when an object is thrown at him, following which chaos erupts. Before this, a man is heard questioning Yadav, claiming the Independent MP from Purnia had hurt religious sentiments.

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What led to the scuffle?

{{^usCountry}} While the man continues to question Yadav, the MP is seen repeatedly asking him who he is. An object is then thrown at Yadav in between this exchange, resulting in the situation getting heated. The police personnel present at the scene are seen attempting to bring the situation under control. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the man continues to question Yadav, the MP is seen repeatedly asking him who he is. An object is then thrown at Yadav in between this exchange, resulting in the situation getting heated. The police personnel present at the scene are seen attempting to bring the situation under control. {{/usCountry}}

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Pappu Yadav's media convenor, who was present at the spot, said some people allegedly “took off a slipper and hurled it” towards the MP. He claimed a knife was also drawn to attack Yadav.

The convenor further claimed that the Delhi Police “stood by” during the incident, adding that they later “took the attackers away.” “... I was the one who personally met the DCP this morning and filed a formal complaint stating that the MP was arriving today and he has been recieving constant threats on social media... Despite knowing all this, they deployed only three or four police personnel here,” the convenor told ANI news agency.

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‘Plot to kill me, but I survived’: Pappu Yadav

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Yadav alleged that it was an attempt “to kill” him, claiming a bounty had been announced against him. “Babas are saying every day, ‘Kill me, burn me down; we will give ₹ 51 lakh’. We caught him and handed him over to the police. There was a plot to kill me, but I survived,” Yadav said, according to ANI. He further alleged that the person involved in the incident was carrying a knife.

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Also Read | Watch: Rahul Gandhi joins Pappu Yadav's Ram Temple 'chanda' theft skit on Parliament premises

Responding to the BJP's charge saying the “skit” regarding the alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple donations had hurt religious sentiments, Yadav said the Opposition leaders were protesting to “protect Sanatan.” The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) also attacked Yadav and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who played a brief part in the protest skit.

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FIR, police complaints against LoP Rahul Gandhi, MPs Pappu Yadav and Awadhesh Prasad

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and other leaders filed police complaints in Delhi against the protest skit, while a separate FIR was also registered against Rahul Gandhi, Pappu Yadav and Lok Sabha MP from Faizabad and Samajwadi Party leader Awadhesh Prasad.

The Varanasi Police registered the case against the three opposition leaders based on a formal complaint submitted at Kotwali police station by seers, who claimed that they had insulted Sanatan Dharma, PTI cited Gaurav Banswal, deputy commissioner of police, Kashi zone, as saying. “In a democracy, the Constitution certainly gives you the right to protest, but it does not permit you to hurt the faith of any community....” BJP MP Swaraj said.

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Yadav had, dressed in a saffron outfit, performed the skit along with other opposition MPs in front of the Makar Dwar at the Parliament complex on Friday. While the opposition leaders put money inside donation boxes, Yadav slipped money into his pockets to symbolise the alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple donations.