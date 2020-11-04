Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrive in India from France

india

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 21:20 IST

The second batch of Indian Air Force’s three Rafale fighter jets arrived in India directly from France on Wednesday.

“Second batch of IAF #Rafale aircraft arrived in India at 8:14 pm on 04 Nov 20 after flying non-stop from France,” the IAF wrote on Twitter.

An official had earlier said, “The three jets will not have a stopover on their way. They will be refueled by French and Indian tankers during the journey. The jets are expected to reach Ambala after a one-day break at Jamnagar,” the officials said.

The first batch of five Rafale jets of the 36 ordered by the IAF had reached the Ambala airbase on July 29 after a stopover at the Al Dhafra airbase near Abu Dhabi, although a formal induction ceremony took place later on September 10.