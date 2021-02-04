Second Covid-19 vaccine shot to be administered from Feb 13

The second dose of Covid-19 vaccines will be administered to healthcare workers from February 13, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said at a press conference on Thursday.

"The second dose of vaccine will be administered to healthcare workers from 13th February. Only the first dose has been given to them so far," he said.

During the press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that 1,239 private and 5,912 public hospitals were being utilised as vaccination session sites. Bhushan also said that the the country's Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) system was robust and was strengthened for the purpose of Covid-19 vaccinations. He also noted that 0.18% of vaccinations were followed by adverse events.

"There is a very structured & robust system of AEFI monitoring in this country. It has been further strengthened in view of Covid-19 vaccination. We have 8563 AEFI so far when we have done vaccination in lakhs. This is 0.18% of vaccinated people," he said.

As per the government, 45,93,427 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against Covid-19 till 1.30pm on Thursday. India was the fastest country to reach four million vaccinations, however, Union Health Ministry said that there were 11 states and union territories, including Tamil Nadu, Assam and Jammu & Kashmir, which have inoculated 30% or fewer of their healthcare workers.

Pegged as the world's largest vaccination programme, the first phase of the country's vaccination drive began on January 16, after the government approved Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccines, with healthcare workers and front line workers being the first in line to be inoculated.

India recorded 12,899 new Covid-19 cases which took the country's overall tally to 10,790,183. 107 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 154,703. As per the Union Health Ministry, the country's cumulative positivity rate stood at 5.42% and was on the decline while the positivity rate recorded for the previous week was 1.82%.