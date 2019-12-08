e-paper
Second Odisha tribal school girl found pregnant in two days

The latest discovery was made during a routine health check-up by a special team of doctors from Koraput after which the girl was sent to a hospital for medical examination.

india Updated: Dec 08, 2019 20:31 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The girl student of a Koraput triabl residential school was found to be seven-months pregnant during a medical check-up.(HT Photo/Representative)
         

A class 10 student of a tribal residential school in Odisha’s Koraput district was found to be pregnant during a medical check-up on December 4, making it the second such shocking discovery in two days in the state.

A class 7 girl of another tribal residential school in the same district was found pregnant on Tuesday following alleged repeated sexual assaults by the husband of the headmistress during the summer vacation. He was arrested yesterday.

The latest discovery was made during a routine health check-up by a special team of doctors from Koraput after which the girl was sent to a hospital for medical examination.

The girl was staying in the residential quarters of a school staff instead of the hostel. The accused is yet to be identified. Koraput district child protection officer Rajashree Das said the girl was impregnated outside the school premises. A complaint has been lodged at Laxmipur Police Station.

The accused in the first case, Rajendra Rath, used to stay with his wife at the staff quarters of the school, where he is alleged to have repeatedly raped the minor student during the summer vacation. He was booked under the Indian Penal Code, Pocso Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A 14-year-old girl student of class 8 in another tribal residential school in Kandhamal district had delivered a child in January this year, following which, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights asked the Odisha government to take steps to spread awareness on Pocso Act and sensitise children, parents, teachers, police and school staff on child sexual abuse, especially in rural and tribal belts of the State.

“Such regular episodes of abuse create a sense of doubt about the well being of the children living at distance from their families,” the NCPCR had said.

