Second suspect arrested for rape and murder of 8-year-old Kolkata girl
- Police said the second accused is a resident of Balia in the Begusarai district of Bihar.
A 43-year-old man, who was allegedly involved in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in north Kolkata on the night of February 3, was arrested by the detective department of the Kolkata police on Monday afternoon.
The second accused has been identified as Ranvir Tanti alias Raghubir, a resident of Balia in the Begusarai district of Bihar, said Murlidhar Sharma, joint commissioner of police (crime).
The security guard of the north Kolkata building where the minor was found murdered on the morning of February 4 was arrested by the detective department on Friday. Investigation revealed that he had an accomplice.
The girl came to a house located close to the site of the crime in the Jorabagan area. She was allegedly raped and tortured before being killed with a knife.
“Based on scientific evidence gathered by the forensic team and investigation by the detective department, Ram Kumar, the security guard, was detained. He was arrested after a long interrogation,” Sharma said after the first arrest.
The accused men have been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 302 (murder), and section six of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tried to organize an agitation in the area on February 4, demanding justice. A local BJP leader also got involved in a scuffle with residents who alleged that the party was trying to politicise the crime.
On Friday afternoon, Agnimitra Paul, president of the BJP’s state women’s front, met the mother of the victim.
Police said on Thursday that the victim had gone to see her maternal uncle and was playing in the lane in front of his house on Wednesday evening. She was last seen around 8:30 pm that night.
Her body was found in the staircase on the third floor of the adjacent building on Thursday morning.
'Had lost all hope': Survivors recall horror tales of Chamoli disaster
Basant, who was stranded around 300 meters inside the NTPC Tapovan dam tunnel, said that he was stuck inside it for almost 7 hours.
Odisha to build memorial to honour fallen Covid warriors
More than 60 Covid warriors including health workers in Odisha have succumbed to coronavirus.
