‘Second-time mother’: Namibian cheetah gives birth to 5 cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh

Namibian cheetah Aasha on Saturday gave birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav announced, describing it as an “immense pride and joy” for Project Cheetah. The number of Indian-born surviving cubs has gone up to 24, and the total cheetah population in the country now stands at 35, he said. The total cheetah population in the country now stands at 35 (X/@DrMohanYadav51)

Along with the announcement posted on X, Yadav also shared a video of the cubs from the national park.

“A moment of immense pride and joy for Project Cheetah as Aasha, the Namibian cheetah and a proud second-time mother, gave birth to five cubs on 7th February 2026 at Kuno National Park. With this, the tally of Indian-born surviving cubs rises to 24, marking the eighth successful cheetah litter on Indian soil—a significant milestone in India’s cheetah conservation journey, undertaken and nurtured under the environmentally-conscious leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi,” he wrote on X.