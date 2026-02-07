‘Second-time mother’: Namibian cheetah gives birth to 5 cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh
Along with the announcement posted on X, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav also shared a video of the cubs from the national park.
Namibian cheetah Aasha on Saturday gave birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav announced, describing it as an “immense pride and joy” for Project Cheetah. The number of Indian-born surviving cubs has gone up to 24, and the total cheetah population in the country now stands at 35, he said.
Along with the announcement posted on X, Yadav also shared a video of the cubs from the national park.
“A moment of immense pride and joy for Project Cheetah as Aasha, the Namibian cheetah and a proud second-time mother, gave birth to five cubs on 7th February 2026 at Kuno National Park. With this, the tally of Indian-born surviving cubs rises to 24, marking the eighth successful cheetah litter on Indian soil—a significant milestone in India’s cheetah conservation journey, undertaken and nurtured under the environmentally-conscious leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi,” he wrote on X.
“This joyous achievement stands as a shining testimony to the unwavering dedication, skill, and commitment of the field staff and veterinarians working tirelessly on the ground. May Aasha and her cubs thrive, flourish, and sprint India’s cheetah story to even greater success,” the minister added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More