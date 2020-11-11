e-paper
Secondary schools, colleges to reopen in Gujarat from November 23: Know all guidelines

Secondary schools, colleges to reopen in Gujarat from November 23: Know all guidelines

Schools, which have been shut since March in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, will reopen only for students of classes 9 to 12 and the attendance is not mandatory, the minister told reporters.

india Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 16:42 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The minister said it was not compulsory for students to attend schools physically now and the online mode of education will continue as per the guidelines issued by the Union government(HT Photo)
         

The Gujarat government has decided to reopen secondary schools and colleges after Diwali vacations from November 23, state education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said on Wednesday.

Schools, which have been shut since March in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, will reopen only for students of classes 9 to 12 and attendance is not mandatory, the minister told reporters.

A decision on reopening of primary schools for classes 1 to 8 will be taken at an appropriate time, he said.

“After holding discussions with stakeholders in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government has decided to reopen secondary schools and colleges. Their campuses will function as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines issued by the Centre. A decision to open primary schools for students of classes 1 to 8 will be taken later,” Chudasama said, according to news agency PTI.

The minister said it was not compulsory for students to attend schools physically now and the online mode of education will continue as per the guidelines issued by the Union government.

Know all guidelines to be followed:

1. Managements of schools will be required to take a written consent from parents before calling students to schools. They will also have to ensure that students wear mask, don’t share food, and maintain social distancing.

2. A distance of six feet needs to be maintained in classrooms in schools and colleges.

3. To prevent crowding, schools and colleges are advised to implement the odd-even formula, wherein half of the students come to school on odd dates and the remaining lot attend school on even dates.

4. Students can be given home assignments for the days when they are not attending schools or colleges.

5. As a precautionary measure, schools and colleges are required to sanitise their premises, keep hand sanitisers and soaps for students and staff and procure thermal temperature guns to detect any possible Covid-19 case.

(With inputs from PTI)

Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
'India moving from tax terrorism to tax transparency,' says PM Modi
'India moving from tax terrorism to tax transparency,' says PM Modi
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
BJP scores big in Gwalior-Chambal, Malwa in Madhya Pradesh bypolls
BJP scores big in Gwalior-Chambal, Malwa in Madhya Pradesh bypolls
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
Keeping Pfizer vaccine at minus 70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief
Keeping Pfizer vaccine at minus 70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief
'Nitish to be CM, no confusion': Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
'Nitish to be CM, no confusion': Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
'Development our agenda but…': BJP's Amit Malviya on 2021 Bengal poll strategy
'Development our agenda but…': BJP's Amit Malviya on 2021 Bengal poll strategy
