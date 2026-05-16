Secret classes, handwritten notes: How ‘kingpin’ PV Kulkarni allegedly leaked NEET-UG exam papers in Pune

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the “kingpin” behind the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. PV Kulkarni, a retired chemistry teacher, allegedly leaked the exam papers in Pune through secretly organised coaching sessions days before the nationwide test on May 3, investigators have found.

Members of the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) stage a protest against the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, in Nagpur on Friday. (ANI)

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The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG), India’s largest medical entrance exam, saw participation from over 22 lakh students. The examination was cancelled following allegations of a leak and will now be held again on June 21.

Police detain Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha members protesting at Lucknow University demanding resignation of Union Education Minister over NEET paper leak, in Lucknow on Friday. (ANI)

How the papers got out

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{{^usCountry}} The operation began in the final week of April, as per the CBI. Kulkarni partnered with another accused, Manisha Waghmare (who was arrested on May 14), to gather a group of students. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The operation began in the final week of April, as per the CBI. Kulkarni partnered with another accused, Manisha Waghmare (who was arrested on May 14), to gather a group of students. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Instead of distributing electronic copies or printed sheets, Kulkarni conducted highly exclusive, “special coaching classes” right out of his home in Pune. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead of distributing electronic copies or printed sheets, Kulkarni conducted highly exclusive, “special coaching classes” right out of his home in Pune. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During these sessions, Kulkarni allegedly dictated questions, multiple-choice options and the correct answers to students. The gathered students were asked to write these details down by hand into their notebooks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During these sessions, Kulkarni allegedly dictated questions, multiple-choice options and the correct answers to students. The gathered students were asked to write these details down by hand into their notebooks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Following recent recoveries, CBI investigators confirmed that these handwritten student notes “exactly tallied” with the actual Chemistry section of the official NEET-UG 2026 exam paper. Who is PV Kulkarni? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following recent recoveries, CBI investigators confirmed that these handwritten student notes “exactly tallied” with the actual Chemistry section of the official NEET-UG 2026 exam paper. Who is PV Kulkarni? {{/usCountry}}

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PV Kulkarni is from Maharashtra’s Latur district and had worked as a chemistry faculty member at a reputed college. Officials said he retired around four years ago.

The CBI also claimed he was associated with the NEET examination process through the National Testing Agency (NTA), giving him access to confidential question papers. The agency has not publicly disclosed further details about his exact role.

CBI investigates NEET paper leak case

The CBI took over the investigation on May 12 after the Union education ministry filed a formal complaint. The case had first surfaced in Rajasthan on May 7.

Since then, the agency has conducted raids and searches across multiple states. Officials said electronic gadgets, mobile phones and important documents have been seized and are currently undergoing forensic and technical analysis.

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An accused in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, brought by the CBI, is being produced before the Rouse Avenue Court, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Video Grab)

By May 14, seven accused had been arrested from cities including Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune and Ahilyanagar.

The agency said its investigation has uncovered a network of middlemen who allegedly contacted students and collected several lakh rupees from them for access to the leaked material through the special classes.

Coaching institute under scanner

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The CBI also questioned Shivraj Motegaonkar, director of Renukai Chemistry Classes (RCC) in Latur.

A 28-member CBI team visited his residence and continued questioning individuals linked to the investigation. Officials have not yet clarified the extent of any connection between the coaching institute and the alleged leak network.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anita Goswami ...Read More Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time. Read Less

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