Security forces arrest 8 militants from three districts of Manipur

Published on: Jul 12, 2025 11:27 AM IST

An active PREPAK (VC-Red Army) cadre was caught in Imphal West, while two SOREPA members were held from Umathel area in Kakching on Friday.

Security forces arrested eight militants belonging to various proscribed outfits from three districts of Manipur, police said on Saturday.

The other arrests include three active cadres of KCP (PWG) from different parts of Imphal West on Thursday, and two members of the proscribed KCP (Taibanganba) from Phumlou Mamang Leikai in Imphal West and Keibi Khullen village in Imphal East district on Friday.
An active cadre of the banned PREPAK (VC-Red Army) was apprehended from Maharabi in Imphal West district on Friday, while two members of SOREPA were arrested from Umathel area in Kakching, they said.

The other arrests include three active cadres of KCP (PWG) from different parts of Imphal West on Thursday, and two members of the proscribed KCP (Taibanganba) from Phumlou Mamang Leikai in Imphal West and Keibi Khullen village in Imphal East district on Friday, a police officer said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

