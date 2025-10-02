Security forces recover weapons in separate ops in ethnic violence-hit Manipur

Security forces have recovered a cache of weapons, including M-16 automatic assault rifles, and communication devices in separate operations in ethnic violence-hit Manipur and arrested a member of a banned underground outfit, people aware of the matter said on Thursday. The authorities have appealed to the public to return the looted arms, ammunition, and explosives. (PTI/Representative)

Mobs looted over 6,000 weapons after the protracted violence erupted in the state on May 3, 2023. The violence has left over 260 people dead and more than 60,000 displaced.

The Manipur Police recovered one 9 mm SMG carbine with magazine, a 12-bore single-barreled gun, a 12-bore double-barreled gun, a locally made barrel gun, two 9 mm pistols each with a magazine, a .45 pistol with a magazine, a .32 pistol with a magazine, and two rounds of 9 mm live ammunition during a search operation on Wednesday in Imphal East.

In Imphal West, security forces recovered arms and explosives from the foothills of Chambirok on the same day. A police officer, who did not want to be named, said as the search continued in the surrounding areas, another cache of weapons, including five hand grenades and assault rifles, was also recovered.

The Manipur Police has appealed to the public to return the looted arms, ammunition, and explosives.