Security forces surround attackers who killed SPO in Kishtwar

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 14:54 IST

A gunbattle has broken out between security forces and the suspected terrorists who killed a special police officer and critically injured his colleague in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district early this week, officials said.

On Monday, the suspects attacked the SPOs with axes in Tander village and escaped into the jungle. The police had been on their trail since and located them on Friday. Additional security forces were rushed and a gunbattle ensued, a police officer said, adding details would be made available later.

The attackers have been identified as local residents Ashiq Hussain, a rape accused who was released on bail from Kishtwar Central Jail three weeks ago, and Basharat Hussain.

The official said the two are believed to have joined the terrorist ranks and carried out the attack to lay their hands on their weapons.

This was the first terror attack in Kishtwar district this year.

Kishtwar was rocked by a series of terrorist attacks in November 2018, when it saw its first terror attack in over a decade.