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Security guard beaten, run over twice by SUV near tempo stand in West Delhi

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera, and police have registered a murder case.

Updated on: May 25, 2026 07:18 am IST
By Hemani Bhandari
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A 60-year-old security guard was killed after being allegedly run over by an SUV twice near a tempo stand in west Delhi’s Peeragarhi area in the early hours of Saturday, a police officer said on Sunday.

Police are examining CCTV footage from surrounding areas to establish the sequence of events leading to the killing.(Representative Image/Sanjeev Verma/ HT)

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera, and police have registered a murder case.

The deceased was identified as Bijender Singh, a resident of Peeragarhi village, who worked as a watchman at the tempo stand near Shri Shidh Baba Mandir, close to the entry gate of the village, said Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Vikram Singh.

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According to police, a PCR call regarding a fatal accident was received at Paschim Vihar West police station around 4.03am on Saturday, and a police team found Singh lying dead near the tempo stand.

Police are examining CCTV footage from surrounding areas to establish the sequence of events leading to the killing.

Speaking to HT, Singh’s nephew, Deepak Bhardwaj, 34, said his uncle had been working at the tempo stand for over a year and lived with his son and daughter-in-law in Peeragarhi village.

“He never fought with anyone. He had no enmity with anyone, either. We can’t imagine who could have done this and why,” Bhardwaj said.

 
security guard west delhi suv delhi police
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