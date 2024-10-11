'Security not a luxury': IMA writes to Bengal government over doctors' hunger strike

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written a letter to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee regarding the ongoing hunger strike of junior doctors in the wake of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder, saying the protestors "deserve your immediate attention". Film director Aparna Sen joins the junior doctors sitting on a hunger strike in protest against the RG Kar rape-murder case.(ANI file photo)

"It has been almost a week since the young doctors of Bengal are on a fast-unto-death struggle. Indian Medical Association supports their just demands. They deserve your immediate attention. The Government of West Bengal is entirely capable of meeting all the demands. Peaceful ambience and security are not a luxury. They are a prerequisite. We appeal to your good self to settle the issues with the young generation doctors as an elder and the Head of the Government. The entire medical fraternity of India is concerned and trusts you would be able to save their lives. If the offices of the Indian Medical Association could be of any help we would gladly assist," reads the letter.

Meanwhile, one of the junior doctors on hunger strike at the Esplanade area was hospitalised on Thursday night after his health deteriorated.

The medic was identified as Aniket Mahato, one of the seven on fast unto death since Saturday evening.

"Aniket Mahato's condition worsened and his parameters were not good. He was taken to RG Kar hospital and will be admitted to the intensive care unit," senior doctor Subarna Goswami told a news channel.

Mahato, along with a few others, has been at the forefront of the agitation seeking justice for the rape and murder victim of RG Kar for the last two months.

Another agitating doctor accompanying Mahato said, “His pulse rate was very low and his other health parameters were also not normal.”

A team of four specialist doctors was sent by the state health department to the venue of the hunger strike by junior doctors in the Esplanade area to assess the health condition of the seven doctors who have been on hunger strike for the past five days.

"We came here to assess their health situation. It is quite natural that their health parameters wouldn’t be very good after five days of fasting. We are like their parents, and as elders, we have suggested that they should be admitted to a hospital before their condition worsens," said Diptendra Sarkar, a member of the four-member medical team, speaking to reporters.

The agitation was launched six days ago after the doctors claimed the government didn't fulfil their demand.

A woman doctor was raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The police have arrested Sanjay Roy for the crime.

With inputs from PTI, ANI