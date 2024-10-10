‘Your health falling, take medical aid’: Kolkata Police's request to junior doctor observing hunger strike

Expressing concern over the health of a junior doctor sitting on a hunger strike since October 5, the Kolkata Police on Thursday urged him to accept medical aid to prevent his health from slipping further. Kolkata, Oct 10 (ANI): Film director Aparna Sen joins the junior doctors sitting on a hunger strike in protest against the RG Kar rape-murder case, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Dr Aniket Mahato is among the junior doctors who have been on a ‘fast unto death’ since that day over the city's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital case.

“You are on a hunger strike at Dornia Crossing since last Saturday and afterwards on a forcefully erected stage without permission from competent authority. Information from the display board kept in front of your stage, as well as from other sources, indicates your condition is deteriorating," the police's letter to Mahato read, according to ANI.

It added: "The Department of Health, Government of West Bengal, has been requested to deploy a team of doctors for you. We urge you to vacate your current place of stay and avail medical assistance to prevent further deterioration.”

Meanwhile, in a letter to West Bengal chief secretary Manoj Pant, the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front expressed their ‘frustration’ at the state government's ‘silence’ regarding their concerns.

“We were disheartened it took 96 hours of our indefinite hunger strike for you to even call us for a meeting. Our previous emails went unanswered, despite hopes the government was taking our demands seriously,” the letter said.

Asserting their right to ‘formally know the progress of the works being done by the state,’ the doctors demanded a status report ‘every seven days.’

“It has been 23 days since the last meeting and without any updates or the promised audit. Hence, we request a status report of the works and the security audit undertaken by you (West Bengal government),” the doctors stated.