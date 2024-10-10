Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Your health falling, take medical aid’: Kolkata Police's request to junior doctor observing hunger strike

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 10, 2024 10:17 PM IST

Dr Aniket Mahato is among the junior doctors who have been on a ‘fast unto death’ since October 5 demanding justice in the RG Kar case.

Expressing concern over the health of a junior doctor sitting on a hunger strike since October 5, the Kolkata Police on Thursday urged him to accept medical aid to prevent his health from slipping further.

Kolkata, Oct 10 (ANI): Film director Aparna Sen joins the junior doctors sitting on a hunger strike in protest against the RG Kar rape-murder case, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Kolkata, Oct 10 (ANI): Film director Aparna Sen joins the junior doctors sitting on a hunger strike in protest against the RG Kar rape-murder case, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Dr Aniket Mahato is among the junior doctors who have been on a ‘fast unto death’ since that day over the city's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital case.

“You are on a hunger strike at Dornia Crossing since last Saturday and afterwards on a forcefully erected stage without permission from competent authority. Information from the display board kept in front of your stage, as well as from other sources, indicates your condition is deteriorating," the police's letter to Mahato read, according to ANI.

It added: "The Department of Health, Government of West Bengal, has been requested to deploy a team of doctors for you. We urge you to vacate your current place of stay and avail medical assistance to prevent further deterioration.”

Also Read: Bengal medics’ stir over RG Kar rape-murder intensifies; more doctors resign

Meanwhile, in a letter to West Bengal chief secretary Manoj Pant, the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front expressed their ‘frustration’ at the state government's ‘silence’ regarding their concerns.

“We were disheartened it took 96 hours of our indefinite hunger strike for you to even call us for a meeting. Our previous emails went unanswered, despite hopes the government was taking our demands seriously,” the letter said.

Asserting their right to ‘formally know the progress of the works being done by the state,’ the doctors demanded a status report ‘every seven days.’

“It has been 23 days since the last meeting and without any updates or the promised audit. Hence, we request a status report of the works and the security audit undertaken by you (West Bengal government),” the doctors stated.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On