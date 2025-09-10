Security tightened at Indo-Nepal border amid reports of inmates fleeing jails

Security has been heightened across all points of the Indo-Nepal border in the backdrop of reports that over 3000 prisoners have fled the jails in the country, officials aware of the matter said adding that the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel apprehended five such prisoners at the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharth Nagar. The SSB, a paramilitary force under the Union home ministry, guards the Indo-Nepal border across the country. There are six immigration integrated check posts, 50 transit routes between India and Nepal. SSB personnel with Nepal’s Armed Police Force (APF) personnel after the India-Nepal border was sealed for regular movement. (PTI photo)

A senior officer, who asked not to be named, said, “All field commanders are on the ground as directed by the headquarters. There were reports that over 3,000 prisoners had fled. The six prisoners caught at the Siddharth Nagar border had entered the country and were caught swiftly. They were not carrying any arms or ammunition. Vigilance is stringent and every vehicle is being checked.”

The officer also added that due to curfew in Nepal, the police have stopped Nepalese citizens from coming over towards the Indian border. Indian nationals, who have managed to reach the border on foot are being assisted by SSB and brought to India safely. Indian nationals have been pouring into the country from different border points in Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), Panitanki (West Bengal) and Pashupati near Darjeeling (West Bengal).

“Helpdesks have been set up across different points, where there are chances of our nationals trying to return. There are also many other points, which are not designated border points but share land border with Nepal, so SSB personnel are posted there also. We are in touch with our counterparts in Nepal so that Indian citizens can return safely, there is no mass exodus of people or those with arms at the border,” the officer added.

Air flights to and from Tribhuvan international airport have been cancelled as the airport continues to remain closed.

A statement issued by airport authorities urged citizens not to come to the airport until the flight movement is operational. Indian airlines such as Air India and IndiGo have said they would issue an update on the flight movement to Kathmandu by 6pm on Thursday.