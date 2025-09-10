Bihar: 10 undertrials from Nepal prison detained by SSB while entering India

Around 10 undertrials, including two from Bihar, were detained by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel at the state border when they tried to enter India after a jailbreak amid the ongoing protests in Nepal, officials said. The Indo-Nepal border in Raxaul, Bihar, on Wednesday. (PTI)

Officials familiar with the matter said the detained prisoners escaped from Jaleswar prison and were trying to enter India late on Tuesday.

The SSB handed them over to Bittha More and Sursand police stations of Sitamarhi district in Bihar.

Manoj Kumar, the SHO of Bittha police station, confirmed the development and said seven inmates, including one Mohan Kumar from Hajipur in Bihar’s Vaishali, have been put behind bars. Sursand SHO Dhananjay Kumar Pandey said three prisoners, including one Guddu Kumar of Motihari district, have been detained till further orders.

In view of the deteriorating situation in Nepal, the Bihar government has decided to stop the Indo-Nepal Kathmandu Maitri bus service till further orders.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments have directed their respective police forces to stay on high alert along all border districts. Additional police force has been deployed in the region to prevent any spillover of the unrest from the neighbouring country.

At least 19 people were killed and hundreds injured after security forces in Nepal opened fire at protesters, agitated over a government ban on social media platforms and anger over corruption, two days ago. Irate demonstrators, in retaliation, stormed key government institutions, including the Parliament building and the Office of the President, and torched several buildings of prominent leaders.

The Nepal Army on Wednesday imposed nationwide restrictive orders from morning till 5pm, followed by a curfew until 6am on Thursday, to prevent anymore violence.