Sedition case: Kangana Ranaut, sister seek time till Nov 15 to appear before Mumbai Police

india

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 21:47 IST

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have sought time till November 15 to appear before the Mumbai Police in connection with a sedition case. The Bandra Police had summoned the sisters on October 26 and 27 to record their statements but Ranaut’s lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee, has sent a reply to the police station stating that the sisters are in Himachal Pradesh and are busy with the wedding preparations of their younger brother in their hometown.

“My clients Ms. Kangana Ranaut & Ms. Rangoli Chandel will not be attending the Police Station on 26th & 27th because of Wedding preparations & ongoing functions in their hometown concerning their younger brother. I have responded to the summons & sought time after 15th of Nov,” Siddiquee tweeted.

My clients Ms. Kangana Ranaut & Ms. Rangoli Chandel will not be attending the Police Station on 26th & 27th because of Wedding preparations & on going functions in their hometown concerning their younger brother. I have responded to the summoms & sought time after 15th of Nov — Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee (@RizwanSiddiquee) October 25, 2020

Bombay High Court had ordered that Ranaut and Chandel must be booked after Bandra metropolitan magistrate JY Ghule took cognizance of the complaint registered by Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, Munawwarali Sahil Sayyed. The first information report (FIR) was registered under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc), 295A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention) of the India Penal Code (IPC).

The summons was issued by Bandra Police on October 20 and the sisters were directed to come on October 26-27 to record their statements. In his complaint, Sayyed referred to social media posts made by Kangana Ranaut and her sister and has accused them of posting “very objectionable” comments that have hurt not only his religious sentiments but are also very hurtful to other artists in Bollywood. The complainant also accused the sisters of spreading communal hatred, using offensive language and making derogatory comments about Maharashtra’s chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in their tweets and interviews.

Officials of the Bandra Police station have not yet responded to the reply of the actor and her sister.

Reacting to the summons, Ranaut took a jibe at the Maharashtra government in a tweet last Thursday. “Obsessed penguin Sena ... Pappupro of Maharashtra, bahut yaad aati hai k-k-k-k-k-Kangana, koi baat nahin jaldi aa jaungi...” she had tweeted.