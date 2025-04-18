Seelampur murder: ‘Lady don’ Zikra detained as victim's family demands justice

'Lady don' Zikra, who was identified as a suspect in the murder case of a 17-year-old boy in Delhi's Seelampur, has been detained by the police on Friday, ANI reported. 'Lady don' Zikra has been identified as a suspect in the murder case of a 17-year-old boy in Delhi's Seelampur.(Hindustan)

Apart from Zikra, three more people have also been detained in connection with the Seelampur murder.

Delhi Police earlier said it was probing the role of Zikra, a woman who worked as a bouncer for jailed gangster Hashim Baba's wife, after the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in the Seelampur area.

The family members of the deceased, meanwhile, have claimed that Zikra, a local woman known as 'lady don' in the area, was present at the crime scene when Kunal was killed, the officer said.

Kunal, 17, was stabbed on Thursday evening in New Seelampur, and police have identified two suspects -- Sahil and Rehan -- after scanning CCTV camera footage from the area, Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range), Pushpendra Kumar, said.

Who is Lady Don ‘Zikra’?

Ziqra was also a resident of Seelampur. She had been in jail under the Arms Act but had been freed 15 days before the murder. She is notorious for carrying a gun with her at all times.

She also worked as a bouncer for jailed gangster Hashim Baba's wife, Zoya. She was reportedly living with Zoya before the gangster's wife was jailed in a case related to drugs. It is believed that Ziqra was trying to form her gang after Zoya's arrest.

After Ziqra left jail, she was allegedly looking for a man named “Lala” who had beaten her brother. She had asked the victim, Kunal, about Lala, and when he did not help her, she allegedly killed him, as per a report by Hindustaan.

Parveen, the mother of the deceased, told reporters, “Zikra used to roam around in the area with a pistol. An incident happened with her cousin, Sahil, but my son was not involved in it. Yet they killed him. They brutally stabbed him multiple times.”