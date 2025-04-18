Why is Delhi's Seelampur tense? Alleged stabbing of teen boy sparks unrest

A 17-year-old boy's death by stabbing has sparked tensions in the densely populated Seelampur area of Delhi. A crowd gathered outside the house of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in the Seelampur area in New Delhi, India, on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sanjeev Verma / Hindustan Times)

The incident happened late on Thursday, and the cops suspect that the suspected attackers were known to the victim and were from another community.

A murder case has been registered, and the police are looking at the CCTV camera footage in the area to identify the attackers.

The victim lived with his family, consisting of his parents, three brothers, and a sister, in Seelampur. He worked at a garment shop in the Gandhi Nagar area while his father worked as an autorickshaw driver. The victim had stepped out to buy milk on the night of his murder when he was allegedly attacked by 4-5 boys.

Unrest in Seelampur

The stabbing of the 17-year-old boy has caused widespread unrest in Seelampur as the locals blocked roads to protest the death of the teen. The protestors are seeking justice through ‘the Yogi Adityanath model’, referring to the bulldozer action of the Uttar Pradesh government against alleged criminals.

Police personnel remained at the scene throughout the protest as the protestors claimed that the Hindu community was not ‘safe’ in the locality. Some residents have even put up posters outside their homes, ranging from asking for help from Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and UP CM Yogi Adityanath to declaring the house for sale.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta reacted to the incident and assured justice to the victim's family. She also said that she had spoken to the Delhi police commissioner regarding the case and said ‘no stone will be left unturned’.

BJP and AAP trade barbs over Seelampur stabbing

The stabbing incident in Delhi’s Seelampur has triggered a war of words between the ruling BJP and opposition AAP, with both sides blaming each other over the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the city.

Leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly and senior AAP leader Atishi accused the BJP-led Central government and Delhi Police of failing to ensure the safety of citizens.

"The murder of a 17-year-old youth in Seelampur is another example of the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi. What is the Delhi Police doing? What is Home Minister Amit Shah doing? What is the double-engine government doing?" she posted on X, referring to the BJP government at the Centre, which controls Delhi Police.

Countering the opposition charge, BJP MP from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, condemned the killing and said the matter was being taken seriously by law enforcers and assured people that swift action will be taken.

"The murder of a 17-year-old Dalit youth named Kunal in Seelampur is extremely worrying. The anger among the people of the area is quite natural. "I have been in touch with senior police officers from the district since last night. Most of the criminals have been identified, and a thorough investigation is underway. Efforts should be made to ensure that police action is not hindered," Tiwari said in a post on X.