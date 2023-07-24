Seema Haider's documents sent to Pakistan embassy. More revelations soon?

All documents recovered from Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who managed to sneak into India illegally through Nepal in May to live with her Indian husband Sachin Meena, have reportedly been sent to the Pakistan embassy in New Delhi for verification of her identity.

Seema Haider, who travelled from Karachi in Pakistan, has said that she met her partner Sachin Meena in Rabupura village 90 km from Delhi, in a gaming chatroom (AFP File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seema entered into India illegally along with her four children on May 13. Seema claimed she had come to live with Meena, who stays in Rabupura area of Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

On July 4, Haider was arrested by local police for entering India illegally and Meena was held for sheltering illegal immigrants. However, they both were granted bail by a local court on July 7 and have been living together along with her four children in a house in Rabupura.

Since she was caught by the police on July 4, she has been under the radar of security agencies over suspicions of being a Pakistani spy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pakistan's intelligence agencies have informed the country's government that "love" is the "only" factor that led the mother of four to sneak into India to live with a Hindu man whom she befriended through an online game platform, according to a Pakistani media report.

What are Seema Haider's documents?

Seema's documents, including her passport, Pakistani ID card and her children's passports were recovered by the police during the investigation, India Today reported. All these documents were sent to the Pakistan embassy to verify whether she is a Pakistani national, it added.

The Pakistani citizen told the news channel that she had not deleted any data from her phone even as the police are awaiting a forensic report of her mobile phone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reportedly, her confiscated mobile has been sent to a forensic lab in Ghaziabad for further investigation.

Who is Seema Haider?

Seema Haider hails from Sindh province in Pakistan and claimed to have got in touch with Meena while playing online game PUBG in 2019-20, and eventually the two talked over Whatsapp and Instagram before falling in love with each other.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) last week said investigations were underway on the matter relating to Seema.

"We are aware of this matter as she has appeared in court. She has been granted bail. She is free on bail. The matter is being investigated," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"We will let you know more when there are developments. It is a judicial matter and investigations are underway and I would not like to say anything more," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bagchi was responding to media queries on the case at his weekly press briefing.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) reportedly detained two brothers from Bulandshahr for allegedly making changes to documents and Aadhaar cards related to Meena and Seema.

Pushpendra Meena and his brother Pawan were detained by the UP ATS from a public service centre in Ahmadgarh, where the duo worked. According

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON