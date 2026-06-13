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Sejal Pawar sent to 15-day forced leave amid KEM hospital probe over ‘male corpse’ remark

While the forced leave is an interim decision, a larger five-member committee has been constituted to take a final decision within a week's time. 

Updated on: Jun 13, 2026 03:22 pm IST
Edited by Sana Fazili
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Sejal Pawar has been sent to 15-day forced leave after Mumbai's KEM hospital launched a probe against her over her remarks on ‘male corpses’ made during stand-up comedian Pranit More's show. Pawar is a medical student at KEM hospital.

Sejal Pawar has attracted attention for her comments on Pranit More's show.

While the forced leave is an interim decision, a larger five-member committee has been constituted to take a final decision within a week's time, HT has learnt.

Earlier, on Friday, a fact-finding committee constituted by the Seth GS Medical College and KEM Hospital in Parel found certain remarks made by Pawar, a final year MBBS student, to be “objectionable and insensitive”.

The comments fell short of the dignity, empathy and professional responsibility expected of a medical student, the institute said in a statement released on Friday.

The management asked Pawar’s parents/guardians to appear before the institute on Saturday to be present for her counselling.

The show in question was recorded around three months ago, and video clips circulating online show Pawar recounting anecdotes from anatomy training and speaking about male cadavers, while another audience member, Himanshu Jangra, claimed that spending on a date entitled men to physical intimacy.

With inputs from Osama Rawal in Mumbai

 
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