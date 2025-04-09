Menu Explore
Self-styled Punjab pastor Jashan Gill, accused of raping woman, surrenders

PTI |
Apr 09, 2025 07:18 PM IST

The father of the 22-year-old woman had accused Gill of raping his daughter and also forcing her to undergo an abortion that claimed her life in 2023.

Self-styled pastor Jashan Gill, who was on the run for two years after being accused of raping a 22-year-old woman, surrendered before a court in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Wednesday, police said.

The rape case was lodged against Jashan Gill, who was running a church in Gurdaspur. (Pixabay/Representative)
The rape case was lodged against Jashan Gill, who was running a church in Gurdaspur. (Pixabay/Representative)

Gill surrendered following the arrest of his brother and sister by police.

The rape case was lodged against Gill, who was running a church in Gurdaspur. He was later declared a proclaimed offender by a court.

Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Aditya confirmed on Wednesday that Gill had surrendered.

Police had intensified efforts to nab him. They arrested his brother from Jammu and later, his sister for giving him shelter.

The father of the 22-year-old woman had accused Gill of raping his daughter and also forcing her to undergo an abortion that claimed her life in 2023.

The complainant had earlier said his family used to visit the church in Abul Khair village in Gurdaspur, where the self-styled pastor repeatedly raped his daughter. The deceased was a bachelor of computer application (BCA) student.

The complainant had also accused police of not arresting Gill.

The development comes close on the heels of a Mohali court on April 1 sentencing self-styled preacher Bajinder Singh to life imprisonment in a 2018 rape case.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
