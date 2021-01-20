Sena questions Centre over reports of China building village in Arunachal
Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena on Wednesday expressed concerns over reports that China has built a village in Arunachal Pradesh and asked if the Centre will demolish it. In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said that the country awaits a similar cross-border action against China as was ordered after Uri and Pulwama attacks originated from the Pakistani soil.
NDTV has reported that China has built the new village of 101 homes about 4.5 km “within Indian territory of the de facto border” between the two countries, citing satellite imagery from Planet Labs, a private US-based imaging company.
The Sena called the report shocking and concerning. It asked what was the strong government doing when the village was constructed. “What China did in Ladakh, now it is doing in Arunachal Pradesh. China has made a whole village inside Arunachal Pradesh. How did nobody come to know about this? If anyone makes a small house, the neighbours get to know about it. Here, a whole village has been built, with proper structures, and nobody came to know about it? All this did not come up in a night.”
The editorial asked if the Centre will demolish the illegal structures inside India’s borders or will suffer silently. “Whenever there is illegal construction, officials of a local municipal corporation visit the site and demolish the structure. India has the right to keep aside international law and exercise this right to demolishing it. The question, however, is whether we will exercise this right or suffer the blow of Chinese shamelessness silently.”
