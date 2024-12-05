Sena (UBT) threatens to block Karnataka vehicles if MES convention is banned in Belagavi

The Kolhapur district faction of Shiva Sena (UBT) has issued a stern warning to Karnataka, threatening to block Karnataka vehicles from entering Maharashtra if the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) is denied permission to hold its annual convention in Belagavi on December 9. This date coincides with the first day of the Karnataka legislative session in Belagavi. In Mumbai on Wednesday, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said Shiva Sena (UBT)’s Kolhapur unit had submitted a memorandum to Kolhapur deputy commissioner Sanjay Shinde, urging him to coordinate with Belagavi deputy commissioner Mohammed Roshan to secure permission for the MES convention (HT PHOTO)

Kolhapur district Shiva Sena (UBT) president Vijay Devane declared that the Pune-Bengaluru national highway would be blocked near the Koganolli check post if the MES is barred from conducting the convention. “No Karnataka vehicles will be allowed into Kolhapur, and no Karnataka politicians will be permitted to visit the Mahalakshmi temple in Kolhapur,” Devane warned.

He further said that, unlike previous years, when Karnataka politicians were allowed to visit the temple despite MES being denied permission, the situation would be different this time.

For three consecutive years, the Karnataka government has refused MES permission to hold its convention in Belagavi, citing law and order concerns. Devane insisted that Maharashtra leaders should be allowed to attend the convention, accusing Karnataka of deploying additional police at border checkpoints, airports, and railway stations to block their entry.

In Mumbai on Wednesday, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said Shiva Sena (UBT)’s Kolhapur unit had submitted a memorandum to Kolhapur deputy commissioner Sanjay Shinde, urging him to coordinate with Belagavi deputy commissioner Mohammed Roshan to secure permission for the MES convention.

Belagavi deputy commissioner Mohammed Roshan acknowledged that a delegation from MES had submitted a request for permission. “We denied permission due to concerns over maintaining law and order,” he said.

MES working president Manohar Kinekar expressed frustration over Karnataka’s repeated refusals to allow the “Mahamelava”, a large pro-Maharashtrian gathering. He vowed that the convention would proceed in Belagavi on December 9, even without permission, citing their decision as “firm and non-negotiable.” Kinekar also noted that MES had previously marked Karnataka Rajyotsava Day on November 1 as a “black day” in protest.

Meanwhile, the Kannada organisations in Belagavi have submitted a memorandum against the MES convention. Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a Kannada outfit, warned that if permission were granted, their activists would disrupt the event. “The government will be held responsible for any incidents. If permission is given, hundreds of our activists will storm the convention site,” said Deepak Gudaganatti, group’s Belagavi district president.

For past three years, the convention was held in Shinnolli, a village on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border.