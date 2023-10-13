News / India News / Sena vs Sena: Supreme Court raps Maharashtra speaker over disqualification pleas against Shinde, his MLAs

Sena vs Sena: Supreme Court raps Maharashtra speaker over disqualification pleas against Shinde, his MLAs

ByHT News Desk
Oct 13, 2023 01:40 PM IST

The Supreme Court said Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar must decide the disqualification petitions before the assembly election next year.

The Supreme Court pulled up Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar for delaying adjudication of disqualification petitions against Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and MLAs supporting him. The court said it will fix a timeline if the speaker fails to submit a revised schedule expediting the process

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde.(HT_PRINT)
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde.(HT_PRINT)

“We are concerned about maintaining the dignity of this court. Our orders must be complied with,” the bench said, adding the speaker must decide the disqualification petitions before the assembly election next year or the whole process will become infructuous.

The court will hear the case next on Monday. The bench said if it is not satisfied with the timeline of the speaker then it would direct that the decision be taken within two months.

“The writ of this court has to run when there is a decision contrary to the Constitution of India,” the bench said, indicating that it may hear the plea on Monday or Tuesday.

On September 18, the top court had directed the Maharashtra assembly speaker to spell out the timeline for adjudication of the disqualification petitions against Shinde and other MLAs.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
