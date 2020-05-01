Sending buses to get back students from Kota: Arvind Kejriwal

india

Updated: May 01, 2020 14:13 IST

The Delhi government will send nearly 40 buses to Kota to get back students from the Capital stranded in the Rajasthan city because of the Covid-19 lockdown, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

There are nearly 800 students from Delhi who are studying in Kota, a hub for coaching centres catering to engineering and medical aspirants which attracts thousands from across India.

“I had been getting messages from the stranded students with appeals to get them back. My hands were tied because we did not want to take any step without the approval of the Centre. The day before yesterday, the central government approved. Today, about 40 buses are going to Kota from Delhi. Hopefully, the buses will get the children back by tomorrow,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

“I am happy they will be able to meet their parents,” he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also urged the students to remain in self-quarantine for 14 days after coming back so that they don’t end up infecting others.

People have been calling and messaging, he said, with queries about people from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand who are stranded in Delhi and want to go home.

“We are in touch with other state governments. We will keep you informed about the final plan to help those from other states stranded in the city,” he said.

“Till then, I appeal all of you to stay at home and follow lockdown restrictions so that we defeat corona,” he added.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam and Jammu and Kashmir have brought back thousands of students from Kota amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the coronavirus disease.