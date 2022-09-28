Senior Congress leader from Himachal Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

Congress leader from Himachal Pradesh Harsh Mahajan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

He is the working president of the state unit of the party and joined in the presence of union minister Piyush Goyal and national general secretary, Vinod Tawde.

Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said, “Mahajan has served in various capacities in the Congress for over 45 years, he has had a clean image, been with the Youth congress and was later the chief whip in the assembly. He has contributed to the development of HP.”

“He decided to leave the Congress because he’s inspired to join in the development works led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He wants to join the BJP to work for the people of HP. And HP, like Uttarakhand is set to make history, the BJP is all set to return to power there,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mahajan hit out at the Congress.

“The Congress is now directionless in the state, there is no leader, no vision and no workers at the grassroots. There is only family fiefdom. There is a section that is indulging in the sale of tickets. Being at the helm of affairs, I could see what’s happening,” he said.