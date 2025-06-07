Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
New Delhi
Sonia Gandhi taken to hospital in Shimla, condition stable

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 07, 2025 06:39 PM IST

Sonia Gandhi was taken to the hospital after she complained of restlessness.

Shimla: Senior Congress leader and former party president Sonia Gandhi was brought to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Saturday after she complained of restlessness.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting convened to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Gandhi, who is in Shimla on a private visit, is staying at the Gandhi family's private residence in Chharabra. She is expected to return to Delhi on Sunday, June 7.

Sonia Gandhi was taken to the hospital after she complained of restlessness. According to hospital sources, a team of specialist doctors is medically examining her.

A senior doctor in IGMC confirmed that Sonia Gandhi was brought to the hospital for a checkup and had her complete medical examination. Her blood pressure was slightly on the higher side, but she is stable.

“She is stable and was taken to the hospital for a routine check-up due to some minor health issues. Doctors are examining her,” said Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Himachal Pradesh chief minister.

The IGMC management has not officially made any statement regarding Sonia Gandhi's health, but security has been tightened at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh's health minister Dhani Ram Shandil and chief secretary Prabodh Saxena have reached the hospital. 

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who was on a two-day visit to Una, has also cut short his visit and returned to Shimla.

It is worth noting that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has a private residence in Chharabra, where the Gandhi family often come to spend time during the summer.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
New Delhi
Saturday, June 07, 2025
