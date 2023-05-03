Home / India News / Politician pushed off a cliff after road rage brawl in Bengal district

Politician pushed off a cliff after road rage brawl in Bengal district

ByPramod Giri, Siliguri
May 03, 2023 12:36 AM IST

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday night when Roshan Lama, with his wife and daughter, was heading towards their home at Monsong from Kalimpong in his car.

A senior leader of Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), a political party in West Bengal, was killed after he was allegedly pushed off a cliff after a brawl with a biker in Kalimpong district, police said on Tuesday.

A case of murder under IPC Section 302 was registered on Tuesday (Representative photo)
A case of murder under IPC Section 302 was registered on Tuesday (Representative photo)

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday night when Roshan Lama, with his wife and daughter, was heading towards their home at Monsong from Kalimpong in his car.

“Around 8.30 pm (Monday) at Burmek Deorali, Lama met with a minor accident with a two-wheeler. It led to an altercation, which soon turned ugly,” said Kalimpong superintendent of police (SP) Aparajita Rai. “A fight started between Lama and one Tshering Sherpa.”

During the brawl, the accused allegedly pushed Lama off the cliff and fled the spot. Lama’s family members rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

A case of murder under IPC Section 302 was registered on Tuesday based on the complaint filed by Lama’s brother Bhushan. “Tshering Sherpa has been arrested,” said the SP.

A GNLF leader said: “Lama was about to be made the president of the GNLF Kalimpong branch... a political angle in the murder cannot be ruled out.”

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Pramod Giri

    I am working with Hindustan Times since 2001 and am posted in Siliguri, West Bengal, as Principal Correspondent. I have been regularly covering vast area of northern parts of West Bengal, Sikkim and parts of Nepal and Bhutan.

Topics
west bengal
west bengal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out