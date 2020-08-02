Senior Patna Police official to head team probing Sushant Singh’s death: Report

india

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 14:53 IST

A superintendent of police from Bihar will lead the four-member team investigating the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, which is already in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

Vinay Tiwari, Patna (Central) superintendent of police, has left for Mumbai, according to the news agency.

The team from Patna Police reached Mumbai on July 27 and began its probe after Rajput’s father lodged a complaint under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including those pertaining to abetment of suicide and fraud, against actor Rhea Chakraborty and six others.

KK Singh has accused actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was said to have been in a relationship with Rajput, of using his son’s position to promote her own career, trying to drive a wedge between him and his family, getting him fed with medicines for mental illness with the help of conniving doctors and blackmailing him with threats of making his medical history public to tarnish his reputation.

Also read: Sushant had no Godfather, says his sister in appeal to Modi, wants him to step in

He also alleged that at least Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from his son’s bank account to which Chakraborty and her family members had gained access. He also said that barely a week before Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence, Chakraborty had visited his house and taken away his laptop, ATM card and other important documents.

Gupteshwar Pandey, Bihar’s director general of police (DGP), said on Saturday that the force was capable enough to investigate the matter as a chorus for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) grew louder and that a senior official will lead the probe into Rajput’s death.

“Why would we ask for a CBI probe? Bihar Police is capable enough of probing the case. If needed, an IPS-rank officer may be sent to Mumbai to lead the investigation,” Pandey had said.

Also read| Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist: ‘He was suffering from depression and hypomania, Rhea Chakraborty his strongest support’

Pandey had also said the Patna Police team had recorded the statements of Rajput’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, friend Mahesh Shetty, sister Meetu Singh, Dr Kersi Chawra in Mumbai as well as his cook and sweeper. Some more people will be examined in connection with the alleged suicide, he had said. The team also visited several banks to gather details about transactions from Rajput’s accounts.

Pandey said the Bihar Police wants all medico-legal evidence related to the case handed over to it, asserting that it will bring out the truth at the earliest. He said they want the forensic science laboratory reports, inquest report, post-mortem report and relevant CCTV footage in order to facilitate the probe.

The Bihar Police also wants details of those who were examined by the Mumbai Police and what they have said in their statements, the police chief said.

Also read| From theft to cheating: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father charges against Rhea Chakraborty

Pandey has also urged Chakraborty to join the investigation into Rajput’s death being conducted by Patna Police in Mumbai if she has nothing to hide.

“She was the one who called for a CBI probe… I don’t know why she wants the Mumbai Police or the Bihar police to investigate the case. If she is innocent, she should come forward and should say it openly that any agency can probe the case,” Pandey told Aaj Tak.

“She should say I am here and anyone can ask any question and probe whatever they want to. Why play a game of hide and seek?” he asked.