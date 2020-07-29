From theft to cheating: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father charges against Rhea Chakraborty

india

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 10:56 IST

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has levelled several allegations, including abetment to suicide, against Rhea Chakraborty in connection with his son’s death in his police complaint against her and six others, including her family members.

Krishna Kumar Singh lodged the first information report (FIR) at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and her family under the various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), senior police officials said on Tuesday.

The case was filed in Patna as Rajput’s 74-year-old father said he will not be able to go to Mumbai to fight the case due to his health issues. Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14.

Here are some of the allegations made by Rajput’s father:

* The case has been lodged under various sections of IPC including 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide) and 120(B).

* “Sushant’s father has made a serious charge against Rhea and her family. He has alleged that she had kept Sushant away from his family and completely in her possession. She was also handling his bank account. It was also reported that crores of rupees were withdrawn from his bank account,” Sanjay Singh, inspector general of police (Patna Central Zone).

* Rajput’s father has said in his FIR that on June 8 when Rhea Chakraborty found that his son’s bank balance was going down, she left with cash, jewellery, laptop, credit card, its PIN number and password and important documents and doctors’ receipts.

* “Sushant called his sister and told her that Rhea had threatened him to show doctor receipts to the media and would prove him mad. Thereafter, no person would give him work,” Singh said in the FIR.

* “On June 8 night, Sushant’s secretary Disha committed suicide. Rhea had appointed her as Sushant’s secretary. Later, Rhea blocked Sushant’s number on her cell. Sushant was afraid that Rhea could have made him responsible for his manager’s suicide as she had threatened to frame him in the secretary’s suicide case.”

* In his complaint, Rajput’s father has also sought to invoke the provisions of the Mental Health Care Act, alleging that the “machinations” of Chakraborty and her family members had caused his son to crack up, despite a successful career in films, and ultimately drove him to suicide.

* KK Singh has accused Chakraborty of having befriended Rajput in May 2019 with a clear intent to use his good contacts for the advancement of her own career.

* He has also alleged that the actress was aided by her family members, including her parents, since they all were looking to “purloin the assets of my son worth crores of rupees and started interfering in all aspects of his life.”

* KK Singh also wants a police investigation to ascertain where the Rs 15 crore deposited in a bank account held by Rajput was transferred.

* The complaint said Chakraborty and her family convinced Rajput to leave his own residence and stay at a resort in the vicinity of Mumbai claiming his house was “haunted”.

* KK Singh has alleged that Chakraborty got Rajput treated by some “conniving” doctors for mental illness while keeping his family in the dark.

* “At one point of time, my son decided to give up films, settle down in Coorg and pursue farming. He was blackmailed by Chakraborty who threatened him that she would make his medical history public and let the world know that he was mentally unstable, putting his career in jeopardy,” he alleged in the FIR.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918)