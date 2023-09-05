Assam: Top cops held after man says they threatened to kill him over ‘jihadi link’

Three senior police officers and six others have been arrested in Assam’s Bajali district after a businessman alleged he was illegally detained and asked to pay ₹5 crore or else he would be killed in “an encounter” and accused of “links with Pakistani and Bangladeshi jihadi elements”. Siddhartha Buragohan, who was Bajali’s police superintendent until his transfer, was among those arrested. (HT PHOTO)

In his complaint, Rabiul Islam, the businessman, said a man claiming to be an “encounter specialist” made the threats. Siddhartha Buragohan, who was Bajali’s police superintendent until his transfer over the weekend, deputy police superintendent Pushkal Gogoi, additional police superintendent Gayatri Sonowal, her husband, Subhas Chander, sub-Inspector Debajit Giri, constable Injamamul Hassan one Kishore Baruah, and police drivers Nabir Ahmed and Dipjoy Kalita were arrested on Monday.

Assam police chief G P Singh said a First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered on August 31 as Islam’s complaint was found to be prima facie true. He added they remain committed to action against corrupt practices.

The nine accused have been booked for attempt to murder, extortion, criminal intimidation, wrongful confinement, and criminal conspiracy.

In his complaint, Islam said police barged into his home around 1.30am on July 16, dragged him out, and questioned him about “drugs and cash” he knew nothing about. He accused police of punching and kicking him for hours and searching his house without a warrant. Islam alleged his belongings were also taken away before he and his two relatives were brought to a police station. He added the following day he was taken to Buragohan’s residence and interrogated and assaulted.

Islam said he was later taken back to the police station where he was again assaulted. He added he was then taken to a factory and asked to run. Islam said he was told he would be shot as per Assam police chief’s directions and asked to accept his links with “jihadi elements” and that he has illegally acquired properties.

Islam said a person tried to shoot him and demanded ₹2.5 crore, saying he was an encounter specialist. He added he was threatened that if he did not pay the amount, he will be killed and the police will show he had links with Pakistani and Bangladeshi “jihadi elements”.

Islam said he was taken back to the police station when he agreed to pay. He added he paid ₹10 lakh in cash and his mother issued 21 cheques for ₹10 lakh each. He added he was still not released and that Sonowal demanded another ₹2.5 crore before he was allowed to go with the threat of an “encounter” if he did not make the payment.

Police superintendent (criminal investigation department) Pranabjyoti Goswami said they were investigating the case and more charges may be added as their probe proceeds.

People aware of the matter said the residences of all those arrested were searched and some of the houses have been sealed.

