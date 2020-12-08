e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Markets scale new peaks; Sensex ends 182 points higher, Nifty near 13,400

Markets scale new peaks; Sensex ends 182 points higher, Nifty near 13,400

After touching a record intra-day high of 45,742.23, the 30-share BSE index climbed 181.54 points or 0.40 per cent to finish at 45,608.51.

business Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 16:08 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Mumbai
UltraTech Cement was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by TCS, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, Infosys and Kotak Bank.
UltraTech Cement was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by TCS, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, Infosys and Kotak Bank.(REUTERS)
         

Rising for the fourth straight session, equity benchmark Sensex jumped 182 points to end at its fresh lifetime peak on Tuesday, tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, TCS and Infosys amid persistent foreign fund inflows.

After touching a record intra-day high of 45,742.23, the 30-share BSE index climbed 181.54 points or 0.40 per cent to finish at 45,608.51.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose for the sixth consecutive day, up 37.20 points or 0.28 per cent to 13,392.95 -- its new lifetime closing high. It touched its intra-day record of 13,435.45 in early trade.

UltraTech Cement was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by TCS, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, Infosys and Kotak Bank.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, ONGC and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

“Domestic equities continued to defy weak global markets by registering gains. Financials (mainly supported by PSU banks), IT and Reliance Industries supported market today, while profit bookings were seen in pharma and metal packs,” said Binod Modi, Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Continued foreign portfolio investment flows remained a dominant factor and given the consistent weakening of dollar along with increased possibility of new fiscal stimulus, domestic equities are expected to continue getting support from FPIs in the near term, he added.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 3,792.06 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a negative note in early deals.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.35 per cent to USD 48.62 per barrel.

tags
top news
Home minister Amit Shah to meet farmers at 7pm today
Home minister Amit Shah to meet farmers at 7pm today
Indian Army chief General Naravane begins week-long visit to UAE, Saudi Arabia
Indian Army chief General Naravane begins week-long visit to UAE, Saudi Arabia
200 more trucks of farmers to arrive at Singhu border. How police are prepping
200 more trucks of farmers to arrive at Singhu border. How police are prepping
Mt Everest: Nepal, China announce revised height
Mt Everest: Nepal, China announce revised height
Bill Gates calls India’s digital finance approach a global model
Bill Gates calls India’s digital finance approach a global model
Opposition leaders likely to meet President, seek repeal of farm laws
Opposition leaders likely to meet President, seek repeal of farm laws
INDvsAUS 3rd T20I live: Kohli, Dhawan achor India’s chase after early loss
INDvsAUS 3rd T20I live: Kohli, Dhawan achor India’s chase after early loss
Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi
Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In