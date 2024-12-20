Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sensex, Nifty suffer 5% weekly loss, worst decline since June 2022

ByHT News Desk
Dec 20, 2024 08:09 PM IST

the Sensex closed near the 78,000 mark, down 1.5 percent from the previous session, while the Nifty dropped below 23,600, also losing 1.5 percent.

Sensex and Nifty, experienced their biggest weekly declines in over two years, falling more than 5 per cent each, as global market volatility severely impacted investor sentiment, reported news site Moneycontrol.

Sensex has lost more than 5% this week, its first weekly decline in five weeks.(PTI)
Sensex has lost more than 5% this week, its first weekly decline in five weeks.(PTI)

On Friday, December 20, the Sensex closed near the 78,000 mark, down 1.5 percent from the previous session, while the Nifty dropped below 23,600, also losing 1.5 percent.

Also Read: Stock markets continue to decline, Sensex ends 1,200 points lower, Nifty slips 364 points

This has been the steepest weekly loss for both of India's benchmark indices since June 2022.

Ajay Bagga, Banking and Market Expert told news agency ANI that, "Indian markets are trying to shake off the global 'risk off" sentiment but the FPI selling this week has jolted those efforts so far. We are still optimistic that we could see a short burst going into the year end, but the volatility is making any rally fragile for now".

Also Read: Stock market crash today: Sensex down by 1,010 points after US Fed rate cut decision

Markets worldwide were unsettled, triggered by the US Federal Reserve's cautious outlook on rate cuts. The Fed adjusted its forecast to just two rate cuts in 2025, down from the earlier expectation of four.

Also Read: Sensex, Nifty crash after Fed rate cut announcement: Top losers today

European markets also suffered this week, with the Stoxx 600 slipping by 1 per cent, making it their worst week in three months.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index remained flat after its central bank decided to pause and not raise interest rates, while markets in Taiwan, South Korea, and Indonesia continued to decline and remained in the red, reported ANI.

In the US, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures declined by 0.8 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, continuing the losses from Wednesday's selloff.

Meanwhile, concerns about a potential US government shutdown have escalated after the Republican-led House rejected a temporary funding plan backed by President-elect Donald Trump, with the shutdown deadline less than 24 hours away.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On