‘Sent to all’: IRCTC denies mailing Sikhs on govt’s behalf amid farmers’ protest

india

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 19:09 IST

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has denied reaching out to the Sikh community through emails on behalf of the central government amid ongoing farmers’ protests. IRCTC refuted the reports suggesting it had sent out the mails, highlighting the relationship between Sikhs and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to people with surname ‘Singh’ and those from the Punjab region. It said the emails were sent to all and that such activities are not unprecedented.

“It may be informed to all that the comments of IRCTC have not been quoted correctly and the mails have been sent to all irrespective any particular community...This is not the first instance. Earlier also such activities have been undertaken by IRCTC to promote government welfare schemes in the public interest” the subsidiary of the Indian Railways said in a statement.

Also Read | Farmers’ protest: Ministers in huddle as farmers threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway

According to several media reports, IRCTC sent mails with a 47-page attachment titled ‘PM Modi and his government’s special relationship with Sikhs’. The reports, quoting IRCTC chief public relations officer, claimed that the organisation sent the mails from cim@irctc.co.in to those who had registered their email id on its website while booking travel tickets.

The 47-page document is reportedly in Hindi, Punjabi and English language and starts with a citation from the Qaumi Seva Award presented to PM Modi. It also highlighted the measures taken by the government, apparently meant for the welfare of the Sikh community, including Sri Kartarpur Corridor and Jalianwala Bagh Memorial, according to the reports.

The farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting against the three farm laws, which were enacted in September. The farmers are demanding to repeal the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.