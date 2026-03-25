‘Consequences inevitable if…’: Top quotes from PM Modi's message to India amid war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the Rajya Sabha amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, asking Indian citizens to be prepared for possible challenges and stating that the government is working to secure gas and crude oil from all available sources. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the Rajya Sabha amid the ongoing West Asia crisis. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

During his speech, Modi said the government has set up seven empowered groups to plan strategies on fuel, supply chains and fertilisers, among other areas, to deal with the impact of the crisis.

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He also spoke to US President Donald Trump over the phone on Tuesday and reiterated that India supports the early restoration of peace in West Asia. The prime minister added that ensuring the Strait of Hormuz remains open and secure is important for the global community.