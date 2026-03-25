‘Consequences inevitable if…’: Top quotes from PM Modi's message to India amid war
PM Modi said the government has set up seven empowered groups to plan strategies on fuel, supply chains and fertilisers, among other areas.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the Rajya Sabha amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, asking Indian citizens to be prepared for possible challenges and stating that the government is working to secure gas and crude oil from all available sources.
During his speech, Modi said the government has set up seven empowered groups to plan strategies on fuel, supply chains and fertilisers, among other areas, to deal with the impact of the crisis.
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He also spoke to US President Donald Trump over the phone on Tuesday and reiterated that India supports the early restoration of peace in West Asia. The prime minister added that ensuring the Strait of Hormuz remains open and secure is important for the global community.
PM Modi in Rajya Sabha on West Asia crisis: Top remarks
- This war has now continued for more than three weeks. It has created a severe energy crisis across the world. For India too, this situation is worrisome.
- Our goal is to restore peace in the region through dialogue and diplomacy. We have spoken with them about de-escalation and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
- India has opposed attacks on civilians, civil infrastructure, and energy and transport-related infrastructure. Through diplomacy, India is making continuous efforts to ensure the safe passage of Indian ships even in this war-like environment. India has suggested dialogue as the only path to resolving this problem.
- Since the war began, more than 375,000 Indians have safely returned to India. From Iran alone, more than 1,000 Indians have returned safely, including over 700 young students pursuing medical education. Our government is working with full sensitivity during this crisis.
- Our effort is to ensure that oil and gas supplies reach India from wherever possible. The results of these efforts are visible to the nation. In recent days, ships carrying crude oil and LPG from many countries have arrived in India.
- If the global circumstances created by this war persist for a long time, serious consequences are inevitable. Therefore, India is accelerating the resilience-building measures it has undertaken in recent years.
- Continuous efforts are being made to ensure that India suffers the least possible impact. The fundamentals of our economy are strong, and the government is closely monitoring the rapidly changing situation.
- The government’s constant effort is that farmers should not bear the burden of any crisis.
- In the coming times, this crisis will be a major test for our country, and the cooperation of states will be crucial for success.
- As we can see, the situation regarding this war is changing moment by moment. Therefore, I would also say to my fellow citizens that we must be prepared for every challenge. There is a strong possibility that the adverse effects of this war will last for a long time. But I assure the people of the country that the government is alert, ready, and working with full seriousness on strategy, taking every necessary decision.