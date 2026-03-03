'Serious consequences on economy': India as Middle East burns amid US-Iran war

Amid the Middle East unrest sparked by US-Israel strikes on Iran and intensified by latter's retaliation, India on Tuesday said any major disruption in the Gulf, from which its trade and energy supply chains traverse, has serious consequences for the Indian economy. People inspect a site of an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut on March 3, 2026. The war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran spread across the Middle East, threatening to plunge the global economy into chaos, with Lebanon and Gulf energy exporters dragged into the conflict. (Photo by AFP) (AFP)

In a statement over the ongoing conflict in the West Asia region, the Ministry of External Affairs said India had expressed deep concern at the commencement of the conflict in Iran and the Gulf region on February 28, when the strikes were first reported. Follow US-Iran conflict news here

“Even at that time, India had urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritize the safety of civilians. Unfortunately, in the holy month of Ramadan, the situation in the region has deteriorated significantly and continuously,” it stated.

“There are almost one crore Indian citizens who live and work in the Gulf region. Their safety and well-being is of utmost priority. We cannot be impervious to any development that negatively affects them. Our trade and energy supply chains also traverse this geography. Any major disruption has serious consequences for the Indian economy. As a country whose nationals are prominent in the global workforce, India is also firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping. Already, some Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing as a result of such attacks in the last few days,” India said in a statement.

The Gulf region and wider West Asian region - which currently is burning amid crossfire, constitute one of India's most vital trade corridors, serving as a gateway for energy imports, merchandise trade and maritime connectivity.

India calls for dialogue, diplomacy The statement noted that not only has intensification of the conflict been witnessed but also its spread to other nations. “The destruction and deaths have mounted, even as normal life and economic activities come to a halt. As a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region, these developments evoke great anxiety,” it said.

Reiterating “strongly” the call for dialogue and diplomacy, India said, “We raise our voice clearly in favour of an early end to the conflict. Already, many lives have been regrettably lost and we express our grief in that regard.”

Indian Embassies and Consulates in the affected countries remain in close touch with Indian nationals and community organizations, issuing regular advisories as appropriate, the statement said, adding “they have also extended all possible help to those stranded by the conflict. The Embassies and Consulates will continue to be proactive in addressing various consular aspects of this conflict.”

We are in touch with the Governments of this region as well as other key partners, it said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have held discussions with their counterparts.

Government will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation and take relevant decisions in the national interest, the statement added.