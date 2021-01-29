Serum Institute applies for bridging trial approval for Novavax Covid vaccine
The Serum Institute of India (SII) has applied to India’s drugs controller for permission to conduct small bridging study in India for Novavax’s Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine candidate, which is the second Covid-19 vaccine that the company will be manufacturing locally.
“We have already applied to the drug controller’s office for the bridging trial, a few days ago,” Poonawalla said. “So they should also give that approval soon now,” SII chief executive officer, Adar Poonawalla, told Reuters.
Bridging trial is a supplementary trial performed in a new region or country to get more clinical data on efficacy, safety and dose regimen.
The drugs controller general of India, VG Somani, and the committee of subject experts at Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation are in the process of examining the application.
Poonawalla had earlier mentioned that SII will also start stockpiling Novavax’s vaccine candidate from April like it did with Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine candidate, which is currently being used in India as Covishield for its mass Covid-19 vaccination drive.
SII has also received funding from GAVI- The Vaccine Alliance, for pre-producing at risk the two vaccine candidates.
Meanwhile, Novavax has announced that NVX-CoV2373, its protein-based Covid-19 vaccine candidate had the efficacy of 89.3%, in its Phase 3 clinical trial conducted in the United Kingdom (UK).
The study assessed efficacy during a period with high transmission and with a new UK variant strain of the virus emerging and circulating widely.
“With today’s results from our UK Phase 3 and South Africa Phase 2b clinical trials, we have now reported data on our Covid-19 vaccine from Phase 1, 2 and 3 trials involving over 20,000 participants. In addition, our PREVENT-19 US and Mexico clinical trial has randomised over 16,000 participants toward our enrollment goal of 30,000. NVX-CoV2373 is the first vaccine to demonstrate not only high clinical efficacy against Covid-19 but also significant clinical efficacy against both the rapidly emerging UK and South Africa variants,” said Stanley C. Erck, president and chief executive officer, Novavax, in a statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sikkim asks schools to introduce 11 local languages in curriculum
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Serum Institute applies for bridging trial approval for Novavax Covid vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Serum institute applies to conduct local trial for Novavax vaccine: Poonawalla
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunal Kamra refuses to apologise for tweet against Supreme Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Next decade crucial, MPs must hold talks accordingly: PM Modi at Budget session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'There have been 4-5 mini budgets in 2020,' PM Modi says ahead of Budget session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who are Rakesh Tikait and Naresh Tikait? All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Srinagar temperature plunges to - 7.7 degree C; snowfall likely in Feb 1st week
- Since December, the Valley has witnessed back to back snowfall and the entire Kashmir division was gripped in a cold wave with sub-zero temperatures freezing water bodies and portions of the Dal Lake.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagaland to accord state funeral to chief secretary Temjen Toy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan govt announces 2 % reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India witnesses sharp spike in new Covid-19 cases; 18,855 infections recorded
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bollywood filmmakers scout for locations in Kashmir as tourism picks up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget session: President to arrive at Parliament in a buggy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP to withdraw cases filed against Covid-19 lockdown violaters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Ghazipur, cops issue ultimatum, farmers refuse to budge: Here’s what happened
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox